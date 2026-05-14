Delhi voter list revision exercise to begin from June 30: Officials

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi's electoral rolls will begin from June 30, officials said Thursday, adding preparations for the exercise covering over 1.5 crore voters have been completed.

The Election Commission earlier in the day announced the rollout of SIR in 16 states and three Union territories, including Delhi, in a phased manner beginning May 30.

"We have already finished preparations for SIR in Delhi, including training. Further, refresher training will be imparted to the personnel, including the booth level officials (BLOs) for the exercise beginning June 20," said an official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office.

The final electoral roll of Delhi, following the completion of SIR, will be published on October 7. Over 13,000 BLOs will take part in the door-to-door verification exercise under SIR, he added.

An awareness campaign will be launched from Monday to educate voters about verifying and matching their names with the 2002 voter list. The SIR camps were already conducted in all 13 districts of Delhi and nearly 40 to 45 per cent of the mapping work has been completed, officials said.

The voter mapping was delayed because of the ongoing self-enumeration and house-listing exercise under Census 2027. The mapping of voters of the electoral rolls of 2025 is being done vis-a-vis the voters of the base year 2002.

Currently, there are 13,033 polling stations in Delhi. Approximately 7,500 teachers from Delhi government schools and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been assigned as BLOs and BLO supervisors, according to the Delhi CEO office.

Ahead of the SIR of the voters' lists in the national capital, the EC in March designated ADMs and SDMs as electoral registration officers (EROs) for all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

There were 1.55 crore voters in the Delhi Assembly polls for 70 seats held in February 2025.

The district magistrates have been designated as district election officers (DEOs) for the 13 districts in the national capital.

The qualifying date of SIR in Delhi is October 1. Preparation, training and printing activities will be undertaken from June 20-June 29.

Door-to-door visits by BLOs will start from June 30 and conclude on July 29, according to the EC schedule. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 29 and the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5.

Claims and objections will be filed between August 5 and September 4. The claims and objections will be disposed of by October 3 and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

The Special Summary Revision, 2025, released by the Delhi chief electoral officer, showed that Delhi has 1,55,24,858 registered voters of which 83,49,645 are men, 71,73,952 are women, and 1,261 third-gender voters.