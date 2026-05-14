Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / State ministers downsize convoys to champion austerity measures

State ministers downsize convoys to champion austerity measures

This comes days after PM Modi called for reducing fuel consumption

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode a motorcycle to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and later defended the Centre's austerity measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode a motorcycle to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and later defended the Centre's austerity measures.

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid the West Asia crisis, ministers and governors across states have reduced their official convoys to bare minimum. 
In alignment with the measures, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reduced his convoy to three vehicles and directed officials to work from home. 
New Delhi 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a slew of measures . She said all Delhi government offices will follow “work from home” (WFH) two days a week. The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said. The government has also decided to cancel all official foreign visits by ministers for one year, while no big events will be hosted by it for the next three months, she said. The chief minister also said petrol and diesel quotas of the Delhi government officers have also been slashed by 20 per cent. 
 
Maharashtra 

Also Read

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Austerity and symbolism: In moments of crises, intent isn't enoughpremium

RPG GROUP

RPG Group on PM Modi's call for restraint: WFH, cleaner mobility

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt tightens belt: WFH, Metro Mondays, no foreign trips for a year

LPG tanker, tanker

Two India bound LPG tankers transit Strait of Hormuz amid energy crisis

File Photo: Cuba reconnected its electrical grid across much of the island in March, according to the Energy and Mines Ministry | REUTERS

Havana faces up to 22-hour blackouts as Cuba runs out of diesel, fuel oil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode a motorcycle to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and later defended the Centre's austerity measures, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only "asked people to make small sacrifices". 
Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the state government had curtailed convoys, cancelled avoidable foreign tours and decided against holding large government events for the next six months. 
Uttar Pradesh 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that a similar spirit of collective responsibility and national spirit witnessed during Covid is needed now that the country faces the heat of crisis in West Asia. 
Ministers and senior officials in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday promoted eco-friendly commuting by cycling, walking and using public transport to offices. 
State finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna pedalled to the office from his official residence and state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh used public transport to reach the office. 
In Varanasi, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari walked from his residence to the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday. 
Andhra Pradesh 
No vehicle day, online classes, downsizing convoys, reducing special flights and foreign tours, and deferring gold purchases were some of the measures recommended by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday to ward off the economic headwinds emanating from the Gulf war. 
The Power ministry has issued an advisory to its PSUs to evaluate the possibility of some staff and employees to WFH for one day in a week, and, if feasible, upto 20 per cent may be permitted to WFH on any day. 
Meanwhile, BJP Kisan Morcha president of Bhind district Sajjan Singh Yadavwas removed by the party on Thursday for a rally 
that involved hundreds of vehicles, which went against the appeal for austerity by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Taking cue

 

New Delhi

Government offices will follow WFH two days a week

 

Maharashtra

State government has cancelled avoidable foreign tours

 

Uttar Pradesh

Directed an immediate 50% reduction in official convoys

 

Andhra Pradesh

Cabinet recommended online classes, deferring gold purchases

 

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC says free and fair polls need an independent Election Commission

SC, Supreme Court

SC orders location trackers, panic buttons in all public service vehicles

Supreme Court, SC

NEET-UG 2026: Plea in SC seeks NTA revamp or replacement, monitoring panel

Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

Congress names VD Satheesan as next Kerala CM after days of suspense

Topics : Narendra Modi Fuel Crisis Work from home

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance