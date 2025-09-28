Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Conflict, when approached constructively, can be chance for growth: CJI

Conflict, when approached constructively, can be chance for growth: CJI

It is not the mere existence of a quarrel or disagreement that disturbs our peace, but the refusal to listen, empathise, and make a genuine effort to resolve it, said CJI

BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said mediation and open communication offer a path to transform discord into dialogue. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said mediation and open communication offer a path to transform discord into dialogue, turning tension into collaboration and restoring harmony between parties.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, he said the practice of mediation continued in different societies for ages and it got the recognition through the framing of The Mediation Act, 2023.

"I would like to say that it is not the mere existence of a quarrel or disagreement that disturbs our peace, but the refusal to listen, empathise, and make a genuine effort to resolve it. Conflict, when approached constructively, can become an opportunity for growth and understanding," he said.

 

Justice Gavai said the Act ensures justice that is participatory, equitable, and accessible, while also helping reduce the ever-growing pendency of cases before courts.

Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Harish Kumar Tandon and Supreme Court judge, Justice Surya Kant, were among the dignitaries who were present at the function.

Inaugurating the conference, Governor Kambhampati said mediation is not only about resolving disputes but also about building trust, preserving relationships, and creating social harmony.

"Mediation is a timeless practice rooted in dialogue and consensus, bridging divides, healing relationships, and providing fair and lasting solutions," the governor said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reiterated Odisha's commitment to judicial reforms and alternative dispute resolution.

He said the conference will further consolidate efforts to make mediation a cornerstone of India's justice delivery system, thereby ensuring efficiency, inclusiveness, and trust in the legal process.

He emphasised the need for quick implementation of the recommendations emerging from the conference.

Justice Tandon noted that Odisha has taken meaningful steps to expand mediation services.

Justice Surya Kant, who is the chairperson of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, said, "Our elders once gathered beneath the banyan tree to resolve disputes in pursuit of restored harmony. The Mediation Act of 2023 carries that spirit into our time."  "If trials deliver verdicts, mediation delivers futures, and the true measure of justice will lie not in cases decided, but in the peace it creates," he said.

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

