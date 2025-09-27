TVK Vijay rally stampede updates LIVE: Stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally kills 29
TVK Vijay rally stampede updates LIVE: Several people fainted during the rush at the venue and were immediately taken to nearby hospitals in ambulances
TVK Vijay rally stampede updates LIVE: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that 29 people were brought dead and more than 45 others are undergoing treatment after a stampede-like situation at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, PTI reported on Saturday.
Several people fainted during the rush at the venue and were immediately taken to nearby hospitals in ambulances.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed concern over the incident and held an emergency meeting following the incident.
10:58 PM
BJP chief JP Nadda condoles stampede victims
BJP chief JP Nadda posted on X: "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God grant courage and strength to all those impacted by this tragedy."
10:54 PM
PM Modi says the incident is deeply saddening
"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."
-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X
10:48 PM
Union Home Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu government on Karur stampede
Union Home Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu government on Karur stampede, PTI reported citing source.
