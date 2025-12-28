Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Congress Foundation Day: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi attend flag hoisting ceremony

Congress Foundation Day: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi attend flag hoisting ceremony

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan on the party's 140th Foundation Day.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hume, and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. 

 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wished every countryman on the party's Foundation Day.

On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

"We strongly believe in equal opportunity in political, economic, and social rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress narrates the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism. My best wishes to every Indian on Congress Foundation Day. Jai Hind, Jai Congress," the Congress chief wrote on X, along with a video.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended greetings and said, "It is our party's foundation day, and I feel that our party is the most organised and oldest party in the world. On the foundation day, we will renew our resolve and think about how we can make the values, principles, and ideas of the Congress widespread across the entire country."

Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress," the party said.

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government.

"The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Goa

Goa braces for nearly 500,000 tourists ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura in 2025 becomes fully literate as BJP-TMP feud, border risks loom

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam cabinet approves ₹115.11 crore Nabard loan for infra development

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta govt to enter 2026 with several key poll promises pending

Knife attack

32-year-old woman hacked by husband succumbs to injuries in Kozhikode

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Sonia Gandhi mallikarjun kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon