Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh communal violence case: Police

Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence case, police said on Friday.

The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late last night.

Satish Kumar, Ferozepur Jhirkha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the head of the SIT investigating the case, confirmed the arrest.

"Yes," he said, when asked if the legislator has been arrested.

Senior Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed also confirmed Khan's arrest.

"The police have given information to us that he has been arrested," said the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Haryana Assembly.

Also Read Nuh Shobha Yatra: Internet suspended, Sec 144 imposed, all you need to know Haryana govt transfers deputy superintendent level police officer from Nuh SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence Curfew imposed in violence-hit Nuh district: Haryana Home Minister Internet services restored, security stepped up in Nuh ahead of I-Day Delhi CM to release govt's 'Winter Action Plan' on Oct 1 to curb pollution Centre issues tender for gas-fired power to address high electricity demand World Bank to fund Odisha for better social protection, disaster resilience Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO Odisha govt sounds health alert after 'Scrub Typhus' kills 5 people

Khan was named an accused in an FIR lodged after the Nuh violence, the Haryana government had told the High Court on Thursday, also claiming that the police have the phone call records and other evidence to back the charges.

Haryana's Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal told the High Court that Khan was named an accused on September 4 after the evidence against him was evaluated. There was "ample evidence" against him, he later told reporters on Thursday.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.