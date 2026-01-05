Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIT Guwahati scientists develop catalyst to convert CO2 into methanol fuel

The effort is aimed at addressing one of the most essential challenges -- meeting rising energy needs without further harming the environment

IIT Guwahati researchers make breakthrough in computer memory architecture

IIT Guwahati. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have developed a photocatalytic material that can convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into methanol fuel using sunlight, according to officials.

The effort is aimed at addressing one of the most essential challenges -- meeting rising energy needs without further harming the environment. The findings of the study have been published in the prestigious Journal of Materials Science.

"The dependence on petroleum-based fuels continues to be a source of carbon dioxide emissions, causing environmental stress and global warming. To address this, researchers are working on designing photocatalytic methods to convert carbon dioxide into clean fuels," said Mahuya De, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

 

Researchers worldwide have been working on addressing this critical challenge by utilising graphitic carbon nitride, a low-cost, metal-free, non-toxic material. However, due to limitations such as rapid energy loss and low fuel generation, no prominent solution has been developed so far.

To overcome this challenge, the IIT Guwahati research team combined graphitic carbon nitride with few-layer graphene. Known for its electrical conductivity and energy transfer capabilities, this ultra-thin carbon material helped minimise energy loss within the catalyst.

"The present work is expected to contribute towards mitigating environmental problems with simultaneous contribution towards green energy. Converting carbon dioxide to greener fuel using solar energy is a promising technology towards this direction," De said.

The study demonstrated that the incorporation of few-layer graphene improved the photocatalytic energy retention of carbon nitride under visible light or sunlight exposure. It kept the catalyst active for a longer duration, resulting in better light absorption and improved charge generation.

Among the composites tested, the catalyst with 15 weight percentage graphene demonstrated the most efficient conversion of carbon dioxide to methanol. It also displayed strong stability -- an important quality for its practical applications.

"The technology developed by our team holds the potential to be used in industries such as thermal power plants, cement manufacturing units, steel production facilities, and petrochemical refineries, supporting the transition towards a circular carbon economy and a cleaner energy future," De said.

As the next step, the research team aims to scale the technology for practical use. The team also plans to develop a long-lasting photocatalytic system that can convert industrial CO2 emissions into clean fuels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

