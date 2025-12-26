Friday, December 26, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Congress pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh on 1st death anniversary

Congress pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh on 1st death anniversary

Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need, Congress Mallikarjun

Rahul gandhi pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

Former party president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the former prime minister | Image: X/@INCIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leaders on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying his humility, honesty and legacy would continue to inspire the future generations.

Describing Singh as a transformative leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he reshaped the country's economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted millions out of poverty.

"Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision," he said.

 

"We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations," the Congress chief said in a post on X.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the former prime minister.

"Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor gave India a new identity on the world stage," Gandhi said.

"His humility, hard work, and honesty will always be an inspiration to all of us," he said.

The Congress said on X, "We remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision."  "His leadership strengthened India's economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination," the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Manmohan Singh ji was a strong believer in equality, a strong, courageous, and dignified figure, truly dedicated to the nation's progress. His simplicity, honesty, and dedication to his country will always inspire us all.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

