close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress questions LIC's 'increased' holding in Adani Enterprises

"Now it turns out that LIC's holding in Adani Enterprises had further increased to 4.26 percent by the end of March 2023," Jairam Ramesh said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that public-sector LIC is being "forced" to use its policyholders' funds to "bail out" the Adani group and stressed the demand for a JPC probe is "essential and urgent".

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh claimed in a statement that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holding in Adani Enterprises, one of the listed companies of the Adani Group, at the end of June 2021 was 1.32 per cent and by the end of December 2022, it reached 4.23 percent.

"The revelation that LIC's holding in Adani Enterprises has increased while its stock value has fallen sharply once again strengthens the case for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) to investigate the PM-linked Adani 'Mega Scam'," Ramesh said on Twitter.

He said "serious questions" began to be raised about the Adani Group on January 24, 2023

"Now it turns out that LIC's holding in Adani Enterprises had further increased to 4.26 percent by the end of March 2023," he said.

The LIC had on January 30 said it has an exposure of Rs 36,474.78 crore to Adani group's debt and equity, and the amount is less than one per cent of the national insurer's total investments.

LIC's total assets under management stood at over Rs 41.66 lakh crore as of September 2022.

Also Read

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore

LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%

Congress is democratic party, believes in live and let live: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam playing chief saboteur': Himanta on Ramesh's prompt to Rahul

New Renault Duster India launch likely by Diwali 2025, here's what to know

In Rajasthan, cops violating traffic rules to pay double fine, face probe

OPEC+ output cut may cause higher prices, push up India's import bill: IEA

Govt employees entitled to annual increment even they retire next day: SC

Six of the past 15 El Nino years have had normal monsoons, says IMD

The disclosure by the LIC, which is also the country's largest domestic institutional investor, came amid Adani group stocks taking a beating on the bourses after the short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research in a report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, at the Gautam Adani-led group. The allegations have been rejected by the group.

On Tuesday, Ramesh said the increase in LIC holding took place at a time when the market value of Adani Enterprises' stock had fallen by almost 60 percent, even as LIC bought as many as 3.75 lakh shares in Adani Enterprises during the January-March 2023 quarter.

"Very clearly, LIC is being forced to use its policyholders' funds to bail out the PM's favourite business group which is under siege. This makes the constitution of a JPC all the more essential and urgent," Ramesh said in the statement.

The Congress and many opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani group in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, a Congress ally, recently said that the Supreme Court panel to look into the Hindenburg research report on the Adani group will be more effective instead of a parliamentary committee.

However, the Congress has defended the demand for a JPC.

The entire budget session of Parliament was almost washed out amid uproar by the Congress and other opposition parties on the Adani issue.

Topics : Congress | LIC | Adani Enterprises | Jairam Ramesh

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon