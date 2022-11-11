LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%

-
-
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India reported a more than 11-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the country's largest insurer recognised a gain due to changes in its accounting policy.
The insurer posted a profit after tax of Rs 15,952 crore ($1.98 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 1,434 crore a year earlier.
Net premium income rose more than 26 per cent to Rs 1.32 trillion , the company said in an exchange filing.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:35 IST
