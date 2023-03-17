Jairam playing chief saboteur': Himanta on Ramesh's prompt to Rahul

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being apparently prompted by party colleague Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, by terming the economist-turned politician, Congress's "Chief Saboteur".

He also ridiculed those who believe that Gandhi will emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I feel nothing but sorry for the so called secularists and leftists who harbour high hopes, expecting this man to defeat Hon PM @narendramodi ji and become PM, Sarma wrote on Twitter.

And Jairam seems to be playing the role of Chief Saboteur. Tutoring with mic on strange, the former Congressman-turned-BJP leader added, sharing a video clip of 26 seconds.

In the transcript of the clip, as shared by Sarma, Gandhi is initially shown saying unfortunately I am a member of parliament at which Ramesh, seated to his left, intervenes and purportedly tells Gandhi that they can make a joke of it.

The senior partyman then asks Gandhi to rephrase it as unfortunately for you' and the latter resumes his address with the re-framed sentence.

Gandhi, who is being attacked by the BJP for his democracy under attack' in India remarks in the UK, had addressed a press conference in the national capital on Thursday, after being disallowed from defending himself inthe Lok Sabha and said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a test of democracy'.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:31 IST

