Monday, August 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan's small mine, stone associations go on strike; ₹150 crore loss

Rajasthan's small mine, stone associations go on strike; ₹150 crore loss

Both associations have submitted a memorandum to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines), and demanded a solution to their issues

coal

The associations will soon meet the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and apprise him of the problems and request modifications in the mineral policy.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Stone Crusher Association and the Rajasthan Small Mines (Cheja Patthar) Lease Holder Association went on an indefinite strike on August 2, protesting the “repressive policies, administrative hurdles, and impractical rules” of the state government. 
 
Yogesh Katara, president of the Rajasthan Stone Crusher Association, said that the strike has affected business worth ~150 crore in just three days.
 
Around 2,200 stone crusher units and 18,000 small stone mines across the state remain closed. “If the government does not pay attention to their demands and the strike continues for long, then construction work will come to a standstill across the state,” he said. 
 
 
“The Rajasthan government should revise the mineral policy and implement a transparent and straightforward process, as the current policy is neither transparent nor straightforward,” he added. 

Also Read

Farmer, Crop, Farming, Kharif crop

Kharif sowing in Rajasthan on track to meet agriculture dept's targetpremium

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

Rajasthan hikes royalties on minor minerals by up to 30% after 4 yearspremium

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUspremium

Solar power

Rajasthan is emerging as a major hub of decentralised solar energypremium

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces

Jaipur ranks first in Rajasthan's 'Give Up' national food security drivepremium

 
Katara said that the primary demand is to reduce the 25 per cent increase in the royalty rate. They also want clear drone survey procedures and feasible Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2017. 
 
He added that the fines imposed by the Transport Department on mineral transportation by tractors of poor farmers should be stopped.
 
Both associations have submitted a memorandum to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines), and demanded a solution to their issues.
 
The associations will soon meet the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and apprise him of the problems and request modifications in the mineral policy.

More From This Section

Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren death updates: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shibu Soren

maternity leaves, maternity laws, pregnant women, pregnancy

Over 40 mn women get maternity aid under PMMVY; drive till Aug 15: WCD

Donald Trump, Trump

Govt working on measures to insulate exporters from Trump tariff: Official

patna flyover

Patna's ₹422 cr flyover caves in after rains, just 2 months post launch

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8

Topics : Rajasthan government coal mining mining sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon