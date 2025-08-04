Monday, August 04, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / 'Govt denies, distracts, lies': Congress slams Centre after SC raps Rahul

'Govt denies, distracts, lies': Congress slams Centre after SC raps Rahul

The Congress accuses the Centre of evading accountability on China border issue, calls it a 'DDLJ policy', after SC questions Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chinese occupation of Indian territory

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a sharp criticism of the Centre over its handling of the border situation with China. He accused the Modi government of following what he called a “DDLJ” policy, an acronym for “deny, distract, lie, and justify”. 
In a post on X, Ramesh said the Centre has been evading tough questions about the ongoing standoff with China, especially since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. 
“Since June 15, 2020, when our 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan, several critical questions have been arising in the minds of every patriotic Indian. However, over the past five years, instead of answering these questions, the Modi government has adopted a policy of hiding and deflecting the truth — which we can call DDLJ: Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify,” he wrote.
 
Ramesh’s remarks came just hours after the Supreme Court pulled up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his earlier claim that China had occupied over 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory. 

  Referring to the disengagement deal signed between India and China on October 21, 2024, Ramesh questioned whether the agreement truly restored the pre-April 2020 status quo, as claimed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. He also sought clarity on whether Indian patrols now needed China’s permission to access Patrolling Points that Indian forces had always accessed as part of India’s territory. 
Ramesh cited earlier reports from 2020 that claimed about 1,000 square kilometres in eastern Ladakh, including 900 square kilometres in the Depsang area, had come under Chinese control. He demanded accountability from the government on this matter.     
 

Criticism over ties with China amid Op Sindoor

Intensifying his attack, Ramesh questioned India’s continuing diplomatic engagement with China despite reports of Beijing supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. 
“Is it not true that the Modi government is attempting to “normalise relations” with a country that played a significant role in Pakistan’s military actions during Operation Sindoor — providing Pakistan with weapon systems like J-10C fighter jets and PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and, as stated by Deputy Army Chief Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh on July 4, 2025, also providing “live inputs” for Indian military operations?" he said in his post.
 

SC criticises Rahul Gandhi for China comment

The Supreme Court on Monday criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his public statement claiming that China had occupied more than 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory. The Bench questioned the basis of this figure and advised Gandhi to exercise caution while commenting on sensitive national security matters.       
  While hearing a defamation case against the Congress MP, the court also granted interim relief by staying proceedings related to his remarks on the Indian Army during the 2020 Galwan clash. 
“If you are a true Indian, you will not say these things,” the court told Gandhi, adding, “Say things in Parliament, not on social media.” 
The Bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and  G Masih, reminded Gandhi of his constitutional responsibility as Leader of the Opposition.
 

China issue evades media spotlight

The case stems from comments Gandhi made in December 2022 during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Speaking at a press conference, he had said, “Before I came to this press conference, I was having lunch with my friend and said I can bet that the media will not ask any question about China. They will ask about yatra, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, everything but not China who captured 2,000 square km area of India, who martyred 20 jawans, who is thrashing our jawans in Arunachal. But the Indian press will not ask anything about this on me. Brother, desh dekh rahe hai. Don’t think the country is not seeing.”  (With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

