Not everyone can be CM: Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar's aspiration for the post

Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Reacting to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement about aspiring for the Chief Minister's post, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there is nothing wrong with anyone wanting to be a CM, but not everyone can become a CM.

"I have not seen Ajit Pawar's interview. There is nothing wrong with anyone aspiring to be a Chief Minister, many like it but not everyone can. We wish him all the best," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis further added, "I don't know what is going on within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. I have repeatedly said that they are calling Vajra Muth but that Muth has many cracks, it can never be Vajra Muth."

Earlier in an interview, reacting to the question of whether he aspires to the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar asked why 2024, he was prepared for the CM post even now.

Speaking about his aspiring for the CM post, Ajit Pawar said, "Why 2024, even now prepared for the post."

"In 2004, with the numbers that the people gave, NCP got the post of Chief Minister. But in politics, many decisions are taken by the top leadership and discipline is maintained in the party, so we listen to what leadership says", he said.

Pawar further added that in 2004, NCP had an alliance with Congress. "Congress got 69 seats and we got 71 seats, and Congress was preparing to take the post of Deputy Chief Minister but I don't know what happened in Delhi. Later we got an order that we will have to take the post of Deputy Chief Minister for which the MLAs voted with the full majority", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis ajit pawar NCP Maharashtra

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

