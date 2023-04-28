close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cordiality missing in current political discourse: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In those days there was some kind of personal regard for one another. However bitter people in assemblies and parliament, they had certain care and concern, the finance minister said

Abhijit LelePTI Mumbai
Nirmala SitaRaman

Nirmala SitaRaman

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rued the lack of cordiality in the current political discourse, saying she cannot “imagine giving a cup of coffee to a (member of the) rival camp”.
Recalling an incident, Sitharaman said during a heated debate in Tamil Nadu assembly with Communist leader P Ramamurthi, Congress leader Chakravarti Rajagopalachari requested his rival to stop and offered a cup of coffee. “I can’t imagine giving a cup of coffee (now)… it can be grossly misunderstood,” Sitharaman said, speaking at the launch of veteran banker N Vaghul’s book “Reflections” here.

Those days, there was some kind of personal regard for one another. However bitter people were in assemblies and Parliament, they had a certain level of care and concern, the finance minister said.
Sitharaman made references to Vaghul’s frequent run-ins with the political executive.

For 40 years, each government competed with the previous one for showing that they are more socialist than the dispensation that preceded it, she said. 
She said Vaghul’s book expresses concern on the overbearing role of the government in business activities and hopes that one day, people will come up with a meaningful way of significantly reducing the same.

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman announce for agriculture?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament

Find gold import and smuggling link, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 a balancing act with focus on prosperity and inclusiveness

Cryptocurrency to FTA: Nirmala Sitharaman discusses range of issues in US

Live-streaming of court proceedings important for people: CJI Chandrachud

Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report

Housing loans rise 15% to Rs 19.36 trn despite high-interest rates

Credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah: Gujarat CM

El Nino neutral; max temp in May to be above normal in East India: IMD


She said for the first time in the country’s history, the Budget presented by her in 2021 had a mention of the word “privatisation”, thanks to the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“He (Modi) has that vision to say that ‘the government should not be in business where it has no business’. The work to actually give it a frame, a structure and right language within a document of the government happened in 2021,” she added. 
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Politics Finance minister

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cordiality missing in current political discourse: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala SitaRaman
2 min read

Foreign executives in China ask 'Who's Next?' After Bain & Company probe

China
5 min read

India's core sector growth slows to five-month low of 3.6% in March

manufacturing
3 min read

Nestle plans 10th factory, investing to augment capacity of existing units

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Biden plan aims to stem border migration as Covid-19 restrictions end

Joe Biden
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon