Cordiality missing in current political discourse: FM Nirmala Sitharaman



Recalling an incident, Sitharaman said during a heated debate in Tamil Nadu assembly with Communist leader P Ramamurthi, Congress leader Chakravarti Rajagopalachari requested his rival to stop and offered a cup of coffee. “I can’t imagine giving a cup of coffee (now)… it can be grossly misunderstood,” Sitharaman said, speaking at the launch of veteran banker N Vaghul’s book “Reflections” here. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rued the lack of cordiality in the current political discourse, saying she cannot “imagine giving a cup of coffee to a (member of the) rival camp”.



Sitharaman made references to Vaghul’s frequent run-ins with the political executive. Those days, there was some kind of personal regard for one another. However bitter people were in assemblies and Parliament, they had a certain level of care and concern, the finance minister said.



She said Vaghul’s book expresses concern on the overbearing role of the government in business activities and hopes that one day, people will come up with a meaningful way of significantly reducing the same. For 40 years, each government competed with the previous one for showing that they are more socialist than the dispensation that preceded it, she said.

Also Read Union Budget 2023: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman announce for agriculture? Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament Find gold import and smuggling link, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2023 a balancing act with focus on prosperity and inclusiveness Cryptocurrency to FTA: Nirmala Sitharaman discusses range of issues in US Live-streaming of court proceedings important for people: CJI Chandrachud Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report Housing loans rise 15% to Rs 19.36 trn despite high-interest rates Credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah: Gujarat CM El Nino neutral; max temp in May to be above normal in East India: IMD