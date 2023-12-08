Sensex (0.20%)
69660.13 + 138.44
Nifty (0.00%)
20900.50 -0.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.65%)
44206.35 -288.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.29%)
6684.55 -87.55
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
47005.45 + 164.05
Heatmap

Corruption, nepotism replaced by growth & development in last 10 yrs: Shah

A golden future awaits the country's youths. In the last 10 years, great changes have taken place in the country with corruption, nepotism and casteism replaced by growth and development, Shah said

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

File image of Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said a golden future awaits the country's youths as corruption, nepotism and casteism have been replaced by growth and development in the last 10 years.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) national conference at Burari here, he said education is not just for shaping careers but also for nation building.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A golden future awaits the country's youths. In the last 10 years, great changes have taken place in the country with corruption, nepotism and casteism replaced by growth and development, Shah said.
Youth power is the backbone of the country and drives its growth and development, he said.
"India's time has come and the whole world looks up to it for solutions to various problems," he added.
Conserving cultural heritage and development are not contradictory. No one believed the Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya, the minister said.
Lauding the ABVP, Shah said it has not only struggled against imperfections of the education system but also helped in character building of students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests EPFO officer for taking Rs 7 lakh bribe

Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Most corruption complaints against railways, bank officials in 2022: CVC

Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

Topics : Amit Shah BJP Congress corruption growth

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon