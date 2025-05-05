Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Couple dies in fire at Kanpur five-storey building, 3 children feared dead

While the exact reason remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring

Representative Image: The fire led to blasts in a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 45-year-old man and his wife died in a massive fire that broke out at a five-storey building in Chamanganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Monday.

Huge flames engulfed the entire building located in the Prem Nagar area. The five-storey structure houses a shoe manufacturing factory on its first and second floors, they said.

The police said that seeing the intensity of the blaze the couple's three daughters -- Sara (15), Simra (12), and Inaya (7) -- are also feared dead. 

The bodies of Mohammad Danish and his wife Nazneen Saba (42) were recovered from the fourth floor of the building, officials said.

 

They said that it took firefighters hours to gain access to the fourth floor, where the couple's bodies were discovered.

According to police, neighbours first noticed huge flames and thick smoke emanating from the building on Sunday night and alerted fire station and police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire. 

"While the exact reason remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring, potentially originating from the floors where the shoe factory was operating," the ACP said.

"The fire led to blasts in a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation," he added.

Efforts to completely extinguish the blaze are underway, the officials said, adding that people from over half a dozen buildings nearby have been evacuated to insure their safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fire accident Kanpur Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

