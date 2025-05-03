Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / After Kolkata hotel fire, KMC orders closure of rooftop restaurants in city

After Kolkata hotel fire, KMC orders closure of rooftop restaurants in city

Mayor said a meeting among the municipal commissioner, fire brigade officials and police officers would be held soon to chalk out steps to prevent any recurrence of the April 29 incident in future

Fire, Kolkata Fire, Kolkata Hotel Fire

Fourteen people were killed in the devastating fire at the Rituraj Hotel at Mechhuapatti in the Burrabazar area (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the Kolkata hotel fire that claimed the lives of 14 people, the KMC on Friday ordered the closure of all rooftop restaurants in the city.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said all the rooftop restaurants will have to be shut down to ensure unhindered access to premises in case of an emergency.

"A roof, being a common space, cannot be sold for commercial purposes," he said.

Asked if the authorities will use force to shut down the rooftop restaurants in Kolkata immediately, Hakim said, "We are issuing notices to them for immediate closure of restaurants on rooftops and shifting such eateries to lower floors of a building or other places. If they fail to comply with the order, we will take appropriate steps."  The mayor said a meeting among the municipal commissioner, fire brigade officials and police officers would be held soon to chalk out steps to prevent any recurrence of the April 29 fire incident in future.

 

A rooftop restaurant in the Park Street area in south Kolkata has already been served a closure notice, an official said.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Private sector a trusted partner in development: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager arrested after blaze kills 14 people

fire, lajpat nagar fire

15, including 2 children, killed in Kolkata hotel fire; rescue underway

Students Protest, Student Protest, Doctor Protest

I have lost faith in India's legal system, says RG Kar victim's father

arrest

Murshidabad violence: 5 more held for rioting, total arrests now at 307

The KMC is now preparing a report on the number of rooftop restaurants in every borough and will take action, he said.

The mayor said people should remain more conscious and vigilant about safety issues.

Fourteen people were killed in the devastating fire at the Rituraj Hotel at Mechhuapatti in the Burrabazar area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW

India, UK resume talks in bid to clinch FTA amid US tariff concerns

Nita Ambani, Rio, Olympics 2016

India cradle of civilisation whose time has come once again: Nita Ambani

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

WAVES: Vaishnaw calls for co-production treaties, bridging digital divide

Vizhinjam Port Commissioning, PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi opens Vizhinjam port, says capacity ramp up soon

Sitharaman

Vizhinjam port showcases New India, India bloc may take note: Sitharaman

Topics : Kolkata West Bengal Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon