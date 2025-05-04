Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt approves Rs 200 crore for flood protection projects

Uttar Pradesh govt approves Rs 200 crore for flood protection projects

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved Rs 200 crore for flood protection projects in the vulnerable districts ahead of the monsoon season, officials said on Sunday.

river

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised timely completion of the projects and zero tolerance for negligence, the statement said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved Rs 200 crore for flood protection projects in the vulnerable districts ahead of the monsoon season, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the funds will focus on strengthening the embankments along the Saryu, Ganga, Rapti and Rohin rivers.

The irrigation department has been directed to urgently implement the state and NABARD-funded projects, which include building RCC pillars, embankment repairs, anti-erosion measures, and setting up new pumping stations, the statement said. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised timely completion of the projects and zero tolerance for negligence, it added.

 

The key projects include allocations for pumping stations and embankment work at Gorakhpur, bridge replacements at Amethi, embankment strengthening at Shravasti, slope pitching at Azamgarh, anti-erosion measures at Ghazipur, protection work at Bulandshahr, and embankment construction at Sitapur, the statement said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Assembly likely to meet for two-day special session on May 13-14

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Bengal riots: Guv files report to MHA, says radicalisation posing challenge

BEST Bus in Mumbai

BEST to rationalise bus routes to improve Mumbai Metro Line 3 connectivity

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Youth's body found in J&K's Kulgam, Mehbooba calls for investigation

Air India

Air India's Tel Aviv-bound flight diverted after missile attack on Israel

Topics : Uttar Pradesh flood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon