Courage, compassion shown truly inspiring: PM lauds Balasore locals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the people who came forward to lend a helping hand in the rescue of the victims of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

The accident claimed 288 lives and injured more than 1000 people in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

PM Modi took to Twitter to say that it was inspiring to see the kindness and resilience demonstrated by the people in the face of a grave tragedy.

"The courage and compassion shown by the people of our nation in the face of adversity is truly inspiring," PM Modi tweeted.

He added that people did not hesitate when it came to immersing themselves in rescue efforts as soon as word about the incident spread.

"As soon as the train mishap took place in Odisha, people immersed themselves in assisting rescue ops. Several people lined up to donate blood," PM Modi tweeted.

After surveying the scene of one of the gravest train accidents in the country in recent memory, on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday lauded the people involved in the rescue and relief operation.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can't capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work."

On his visit to the accident spot in Balasore earlier on Saturday, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

According to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner of the state government, 17 coaches of the two trains derailed and were severely damaged. At the site, PM Modi spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister, asking them to ensure all possible help to the injured and their families, government sources said.

After visiting the accident spot, PM Modi visited Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the injured passengers are admitted.

After meeting the accident survivors, he said a probe has been ordered into the horrific derailment and those found guilty will not be spared.

"It's a painful incident. We might not be able to bring back the lives lost in the accident but are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief. The government has taken a very serious note of this incident and will leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured. Instructions have been given to investigate this incident and ensure that those found guilty are not spared," PM Modi said.

"I also thank the Odisha government and all the officers of the state administration, who helped in the rescue and relief operation in whatever way they could," he said, adding that the Railways was working to restore the tracks for resumption of services.

PM Modi also convened a high-level meeting to review the accident.

The final toll from the triple train accident was pegged at 288, the Railways said on Saturday.