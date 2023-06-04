close

Odisha train mishap: PM Modi lauds people assisting in relief work

After taking stock of the Odisha train crash from ground zero, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded all the people who are providing assistance in the relief operation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
After taking stock of the Odisha train crash from ground zero, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded all the people who are providing assistance in the relief operation.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can't capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the train crash site in Odisha's Balasore. He was accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and severely damaged.

At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources said.

After taking stock of crash incident, PM Modi visited Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

After meeting the crash survivors, he said that directions have been given to probe the train accident and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

"I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources," he said, adding that Railway is working towards track restoration.

Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Odisha Train Accident India Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

