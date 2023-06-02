Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Also Read

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

Financial inclusion, remittance cost focus areas in G20 meeting

West Bengal gave $1.5 bn only to women: Mamata Banerjee at G20 meet

From Mamata Banerjee to Pinarayi Vijayan, here're CMs' views on Budget

MGNREGS dues: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee may shift protest to Kolkata

Centre announces new guidelines for granting deemed university status

Real estate fraud case: Emaar officials appear before Delhi Police's EOW

Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on