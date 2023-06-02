close

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

PM Modi while expressing distress added that the rescue operations are currently underway at the site and those affected are being provided with all the possible assistance

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Topics : Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah Naveen Patnaik Droupadi Murmu Train Accident Odisha

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

