LIVE updates: 288 dead, 803 injured after horrific 3-train crash in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, visited the train accident site in Odisha's Balasore and said those responsible "will be severely punished". The government is standing with those who lost their family members in the tragedy, he said. At least 288 people were killed and 800 injured in the country's deadliest rail accident in more than two decades. "It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be severely punished," he said. PM Modi landed in an Air Force chopper near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, about 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. He visited the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the crash survivors. The PM was seen inspecting the site with fellow cabinet colleagues, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

At least 288 people were killed and around 803 were injured in a horrific three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore, officials said Saturday, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site and met with injured people at hospitals in Cuttack. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a high-level committee will be set up to investigate the train crash. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash.