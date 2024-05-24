Business Standard
Court convicts Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G Saxena

Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA)

Medha Patkar

Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by V K Saxena, the incumbent lieutenant governor of the national capital.
Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation.
Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.
Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).
Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.
Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

Topics : Law Delhi defamation

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

