Bihar govt has formed committee to probe recent bridge collapses: Minister

The latest collapse took place at Khausi Dangi village in Kishanganj on Sunday, involving a small bridge built over Boond river in 2009-10 with MPLAD funds

Most of the collapsed bridges, including those under construction, were either built or being constructed by the state's rural works department (RWD)

The Bihar government has formed a high-level committee to investigate the recent bridge collapses across the state, including six incidents in the past 13 days.
The latest collapse took place at Khausi Dangi village in Kishanganj on Sunday, involving a small bridge built over Boond river in 2009-10 with MPLAD funds.
Most of the collapsed bridges, including those under construction, were either built or being constructed by the state's rural works department (RWD).
RWD Minister Ashok Choudhary told PTI on Tuesday that the committee, headed by the chief engineer, will analyse the causes behind these collapses and recommend necessary corrective actions.
"The department has constituted a high-level committee headed by chief engineer to probe recent incidents of bridge collapse that have been reported from different parts of the state. The committee will find out the reasons and also suggest remedial measures," he said.
The committee, tasked specifically with incidents related to RWD-built bridges, is expected to submit its findings within two to three days.
Choudhary mentioned initial reports suggesting some bridges were non-operational or required maintenance.
"For instance, a newly constructed 182-metre bridge over Bakra river in Pararia village collapsed on June 18. It was built under PMGSY, but not yet opened due to unfinished approach roads," he added.

The committee has been instructed to thoroughly examine all aspects, including the quality of materials used in bridge foundations and structures.
While addressing concerns raised by Union Minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi, who suspected a conspiracy behind the collapses, Choudhary refrained from commenting directly.
"Why is the state suddenly witnessing so many bridge collapses? Why is it happening after the Lok Sabha polls? I suspect a conspiracy behind it. Authorities concerned must look into it," Majhi said recently.
Recent incidents included collapses in Madhubani, Araria, Siwan, and East Champaran districts, with two bridges collapsing in Kishanganj district over the past six days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

