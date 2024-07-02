Business Standard
After waterfall tragedy, Pune admin releases safety measures for tourists

The notification says that agencies should deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards, life jackets at water bodies frequented by tourists

Waterfall

The incident has sent shockwaves through the country, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety protocols at popular tourist destinations | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pune administration has outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations in the district which includes identification and demarcation of dangerous areas, the presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards.
The move comes after the incident on Sunday when a woman and four children were swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam, a well-known picnic spot in the picturesque Lonavala hill station of Maharashtra's Pune district.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the country, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety protocols at popular tourist destinations.
Furthermore, the tranquil setting of the Pavana Dam in Lonavala has also been marred by a series of tragic drownings, underscoring the critical importance of implementing enhanced safety measures in the region.
During the monsoon season, a large number of tourists visit the Bhushi and Pavana dams, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini and other places, nestled in the Western Ghats in Pune district, often venturing into unknown and dangerous areas.
Pune Collector Dr Suhas Divase on Monday issued a set of guidelines and instructed authorities to conduct a survey to identify potential hazardous spots at these tourist places and ensure necessary measures for the safety of visitors.

"Identify the dangerous spots at various tourist places, such as dams, waterfalls, lakes, rivers, cliffs, and mark them as prohibited areas by installing perimeter lines and warning boards, so that tourists do not venture beyond them," Divase said in a notification.
"Places which are disaster-prone and where safety measures cannot be taken must be shut for tourists," he said.
The notification says that agencies such as revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations, and the Public Works Department should deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards, life jackets at water bodies frequented by tourists.
"They should rope in NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, NDRF and locals for disaster management work at these places," it adds.
The Collector also said that ambulances with first aid facilities should also be deployed.
Also, visitors will not be allowed to enter tourist spots located in forest areas after 6 pm, he said in the notification.
"The forest department should take action against encroachments at tourist spots in forest areas, and the local administration should decide the timings for visitors and ensure they do not stop there after sunset," he said.
"If required, take action against those who violate the rules and regulations," Divase stated.
He asked local officials to implement all the measures and ensure there is no loss of life.
"If there is any dereliction found in the implementation of the measures, the official and the department head concerned will be held responsible," he said.
Following the unfortunate drowning incidents at Pavana dam near Lonavala, PTI on Sunday highlighted the need for enhanced safety measures in and around the area.
Four persons drowned in the Pavana Dam since January 2024, according to the Lonavala police.
Rescue organisations like the Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval tehsil between March and May this year.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

