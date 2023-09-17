Court rejects ATS plea on polygraph test for scientist in espionage case

A special court here has rejected the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad's plea seeking a polygraph, voice layer and psychological analysis tests for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, an accused in an espionage case.

Special judge V R Kachre on Saturday rejected the ATS' application requesting the court to seek Kurulkar's consent for a polygraph test, voice layer and psychological analysis test.

Kurulkar, the then-director of a laboratory affiliated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune, was arrested on May 3 under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly leaking confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence operative.

Defence counsel Rhishikesh Ganu said the accused cannot be forced to undergo the said tests and argued that the entire case was based on telephonic communication and electronic gadgets, which are with the ATS.

The judge in his order said, "...I am of the view that the accused without his consent cannot be forced to undergo either polygraph test or voice layer and psychological analysis test".

Citing a Supreme Court judgement, the court said it is crystal clear and well-settled law that no individual should be forcibly subjected to any of the techniques in question, whether in the context of investigation in criminal cases or otherwise.

Also Read Voice analysis, polygraph tests on DRDO scientist unneeded: Defence lawyer Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here UP ATS questions Pak citizen Seema, Indian partner Sachin for second day DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies Reintroduction programme on track: Cheetah Conservation Fund founder PM Modi launches Rs 13,000-cr PM Vishwakarma scheme for traditional workers Bharat about country's traditions, culture, past and future: EAM Jaishankar Legal profession will thrive depending on how we maintain integrity: CJI 59% growth in TOEFL test takers in India post-pandemic, rise in share: ETS

Doing so would amount to an unwarranted intrusion into personal liberty, it said.

"Considering the overall discussion and relying on the landmark judgement of Smt Selvi and Ors. VS State of Karnataka, I am of the view that both the applications are liable to be rejected," the order stated.

Earlier, the ATS in its chargesheet in the case alleged that Kurulkar was attracted to a Pakistani intelligence operative and chatted with her about Indian missile systems among other classified defence projects.