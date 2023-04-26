close

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

Candidates who took the exam can check and download their results at the official website of drdo.gov.in for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Result 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has today ((April 26, 2023) announced the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023. Candidates who took the exams can check and download their DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Result 2023 from the official website i.e. drdo.gov.in.
The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A exam was held on 20 March 2023, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, for multiple positions like Stenographer Grade-1, Stenographer Grade-2, Administrative Assistant A, Security Assistant A, Store Assistant A, Vehicle Operator A, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver A, and Junior Translation Officer (JTO).



DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023: Steps to download

    • Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.res.in
    • Then go to the Results tab on the homepage.
    • Press the link accessible for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 result.
    • Fill your Registration Number and Birth date.

    • The result will be showcased on the screen.
    • Download the same and printout for later use. 


DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023: Overview

CEPTAM and DRDO are two acronyms for Center for Personnel and Talent Management and Defense Research and Development Organizations respectively. DRDO CEPTAM is a national level test first held in the year 1958. The CEPTAM recruitment exam is held yearly for the employment of candidates for the position of technical, administrative and allied categories of non-gazetted personnel, and assessment of DRTC Officers and Staff. It also facilitates training for the development of the core, according to the DRDO training policy.
Topics : DRDO Indian Defence Defence management

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

