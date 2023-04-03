close

Covid-19 pandemic: Noida DM reviews situation as active cases near 150

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for oxygen

Press Trust of India Noida
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangement for oxygen and hospital beds to meet any eventuality.

During the review at the auditorium of Integrated Control Centre at HCL's facility in Sector 60, Verma directed the administration officials to strengthen mutual coordination in order to prevent the spread of infection, officials said in a statement.

According to official data, nine new people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 133. Eight of them are admitted in hospitals.

A week ago, the number of active cases in the district was below 50.

"During Monday's review, the district magistrate directed the officials of the Health Department to complete the arrangements for adequate amount of oxygen, number of beds, ambulances etc. in COVID-19 hospitals, so that if required, nobody has to face any kind of trouble," according to the statement.

"DM Verma also instructed the officials of the health department that every fever patient coming to the hospital must be tested for COVID-19. He said the common people should not face any kind of problem due to the infection," the statement added.

The DM also directed the officials concerned for widely publicising the COVID-19 control room's helpline number 18004192211 and asked them to ensure follow up calls with the patients.

Chief Medical Officer Sunil Sharma, District Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar, Additional DM Vandita Srivastava, Additional DCP (Headquarters) Vishal Pandey, among others, attended the review meeting, according to the statement.

Topics : Coronavirus | noida

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

