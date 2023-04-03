Covid-19 pandemic: Noida DM reviews situation as active cases near 150

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday reviewed the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangement for oxygen and hospital beds to meet any eventuality.

During the review at the auditorium of Integrated Control Centre at HCL's facility in Sector 60, Verma directed the administration officials to strengthen mutual coordination in order to prevent the spread of infection, officials said in a statement.

According to official data, nine new people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 133. Eight of them are admitted in hospitals.

A week ago, the number of active cases in the district was below 50.

"During Monday's review, the district magistrate directed the officials of the Health Department to complete the arrangements for adequate amount of oxygen, number of beds, ambulances etc. in COVID-19 hospitals, so that if required, nobody has to face any kind of trouble," according to the statement.

"DM Verma also instructed the officials of the health department that every fever patient coming to the hospital must be tested for COVID-19. He said the common people should not face any kind of problem due to the infection," the statement added.

Also Read India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618 India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912 India records 1,132 Covid-19 cases in a day, active tally dips to 14,839 SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to tech glitch BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty hints at retirement from electoral politics PM Modi urges CBI to go after all corrupt persons, no matter how powerful Competition Bill Amendments passed in Rajya Sabha without discussion Elections in Shimla Municipal Corporation on May 2, results on May 4

The DM also directed the officials concerned for widely publicising the COVID-19 control room's helpline number 18004192211 and asked them to ensure follow up calls with the patients.

Chief Medical Officer Sunil Sharma, District Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar, Additional DM Vandita Srivastava, Additional DCP (Headquarters) Vishal Pandey, among others, attended the review meeting, according to the statement.