Covid-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 Covid-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 423 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,95,655, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,487, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate was 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,66,87,653 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,881 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

At a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10 per cent.

It was the fourth consecutive day when the addition to the tally in Mumbai crossed the 200-mark. The addition to the tally in the metropolis was 216 on Thursday, a civic official said.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 926; Fatality: 3; Active cases: 4487; Tests: 11,881.

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Mumbai | Death toll

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

