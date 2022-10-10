JUST IN
Mumbai records 111 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 907

Mumbai on Monday recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the city to 11,51,453 and toll to 19,736, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

He said the recovery count rose by 65 and stood at 11,30,810, leaving the city with an active caseload of 907.

Of the new cases, only 11 are symptomatic, which had taken the number of people hospitalised for the infection to 60, the official added.

So far, 1,83,61,535 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 4,009 in the last 24 hours, as per BMC data.

The recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate between October 2 and 8 stands at 0.009 per cent, as per official data.

The caseload doubling time is 7,781 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 22:57 IST

