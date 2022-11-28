Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 91 as 10 recover

-
Mumbai on Monday reported six COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,895, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said.
It is one of the lowest additions to the tally since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.
The city had recorded 16 cases and no death on Sunday, he added.
The recovery count increased by 10 to touch 11,35,061, leaving the city with an active caseload of 91, he said.
As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and caseload doubling time is 60,638 days.
So far, 1,85,55,767 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,226 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 22:18 IST
