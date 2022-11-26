Mumbai records 15 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death; active case tally at 94

-
ALSO READ
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81
Death toll in Manipur landslide rises to 24, 38 people still missing
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 8 more die, PM Modi dials CM Sarma
Mumbai sees 130 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 121 recoveries in single day
-
Mumbai on Saturday reported 15 COVID-19 cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,54,873, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said.
The addition to the tally was a dip from the 18 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.
The recovery count increased by eight in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,036, which left the city with an active caseload of 94, he said.
So far, 1,85,51,793 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 5,635 in the last 24 hours, the official said.
As per BMC data, the overall growth rate of cases between November 19 and 25 was 0.001 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.
The caseload doubling time in the country's financial capital was 64,204 days, as per civic data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 21:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU