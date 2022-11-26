Mumbai records 15 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death; active case tally at 94

JUST IN
Mumbai on Saturday reported 15 Covid-19 cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 1,154,873, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai on Saturday reported 15 COVID-19 cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,54,873, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the 18 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by eight in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,036, which left the city with an active caseload of 94, he said.

So far, 1,85,51,793 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 5,635 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per BMC data, the overall growth rate of cases between November 19 and 25 was 0.001 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

The caseload doubling time in the country's financial capital was 64,204 days, as per civic data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 21:05 IST

