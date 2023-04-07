close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha govt must take Covid-19 seriously, apprise citizens, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government should look into the Covid-19 situation immediately, as cases have been on the rise and apprise citizens

Press Trust of India Pune
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks to the media as he visits Serum Institute of India where the fire broke out, in Pune

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government should look into the COVID-19 situation immediately, as cases have been on the rise and apprise citizens.

As per the state health department, Maharashtra had on Thursday recorded 803 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 81,47,673, which includes 1,48,454 deaths.

"During the recently concluded Assembly sessions, we had asked the state government about measures it was taking and the line of action it had decided to enable people's representatives to go back to their constituencies and work on dealing with the COVID-19 situation by taking officials into confidence," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had been united in its fight against coronavirus.

Expressing concern, Pawar said that while the number of infections was increasing by the day, no one seemed to be taking the situation seriously.

"If the situation is serious, the government should give instructions that people working in government offices must use masks mandatorily and people who visit these offices should also wear masks. However, no such order has been issued as yet," the NCP leader said.

Also Read

Maha govt must compensate farmers: Ajit Pawar after unseasonal rain damages

Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar targets government over ministers' absence; Fadnavis apologises

Ajit Pawar flays Maharashtra government for losing major projects

NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposes govt's plan to import milk products

CEO asks media to refrain from speculations about Odisha Assembly poll

Tarnishing India's image on foreign land should be forbidden: VP Dhankhar

Shinde flags off special train to Ayodhya, to visit temple town on Sunday

BMC launches demolition drive against illegal film studios in coastal area

World Health Day: 'Right to health' should be guaranteed to all, what is it

He further urged the government to take the COVID-19 situation seriously and inform people about the same by holding a press conference so that they know the ground reality and are able to take necessary precautions.

On Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde's upcoming visit to Ayodhya, Pawar said the chief minister can go to Ayodhya if he wishes to and the deputy chief minister and health minister can handle the COVID-19 situation.

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Maharashtra government | ajit pawar

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon