Covid surge: Maharashtra records 1,086 cases, 1 death; active tally 5,700

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 148,471, a health official said

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471, a health official said.

It is the second consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 1000-mark, he pointed out. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,115 cases.

Mumbai accounted for 274 cases, followed by 85 in Thane, 76 in Nagpur and 65 in Pune, while the sole death took place in Dhule, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 806 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,99,206, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,700, he said.

So far, 8,67,56,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 16,011 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1,086; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 5,700; Tests: 16,011.

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Death toll

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

