Delhi logs 1,527 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 27.77%

Delhi recorded 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

Two Covid-related deaths were also reported.

According to the latest bulletin, in one of these two fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause, while in the other, Covid was incidental.

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality on Wednesday. However, the department had said that coronavirus was not the primary cause of death.

The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease.

Also Read Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark Maharashtra records 387 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 457 recoveries in a day Mumbai records 132 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours Maharashtra reports 23 new Coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours Mumbai logs 32 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally drops below 800 Population of Muslims fast declining vis-a-vis Hindus, says Digvijaya Will file criminal defamation case against ED officials: AAP's Sanjay Singh 'Shaky, flawed': SC on Karnataka govt's decision to scrap 4% Muslim quota Wear face masks, WFH if cough, flu: Noida health dept's Covid guidelines India non-committal on Zelenskyy's participation at G20 summit in Sept

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,18,777. The death toll stands at 26,549, it said.

One death pertaining to 2021 was reported today by a hospital, which has been included in the cumulative tally of deaths, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases emerged out of 5,499 tests conducted the previous day.