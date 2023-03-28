CP, Dilli Haat most in-demand filming locations: Delhi govt official

Dilli Haat-INA, Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place are among the most sought-after locations for film and web series shoots in Delhi, which has witnessed over a dozen productions since the implementation of the city government's film policy last May, an official said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation acts as a facilitator for film productions in the capital.

The Tourism department has received 52 applications for film and web series shoots since the Delhi Film Policy - 2022 was introduced last May, the official said.

Under the policy, a single-window e-Film Clearance portal has been created to bring over 20 agencies that grant the various approvals related to film production.

The government has facilitated 13 film and web series shoots since the policy's implementation. These include two Hollywood films, the official said.

"Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Dilli Haat-INA and Pritampura are the most sought-after locations. Producers are also interested in filming at the Red Fort. Birla Mandir is also popular," he added.

The official said, "We have facilitated the production of 13 films and web series, including a few international movies. We have received applications (to film) at 52 locations as a movie requires multiple locations. At present, seven applications are in process."



The Delhi Film Policy - 2022 has brought up to 20 different agencies, including those of the Delhi government and the Centre, under one umbrella.

The policy aims to promote "artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a vibrant film shooting destination by easing approval processes for movie shooting, and to develop and support local talent by providing a skilled ecosystem in the city", the official said.

The e-Film Clearance -- a completely online single-window clearance mechanism -- was finalised by holding regular meetings with various agencies and stakeholders such as production companies even during the Covid pandemic through videoconferencing, the official added.

"Earlier, filmmakers had to get approval from 20 different agencies for filming in the city," he said.

Now, they can procure clearances for filming by visiting the Delhi Tourism website and applying on e-Film Clearance.

The online process for clearances from agencies in a time-bound manner then begins, the official added.