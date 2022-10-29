JUST IN
Portion of gateway to 'Katra Neel' in Delhi's Chandni Chowk collapses

A portion above main gate leading to 'Katra Neel' at Chandni Chowk in the national capital has collapsed. This door of Katra Neel and the portion of the gateway built above it is nearly 165-years-old

Delhi

New Delhi 

A portion above the main gate leading to the iconic 'Katra Neel' located at Chandni Chowk in the national capital has collapsed. This door of Katra Neel and the portion of the gateway built above it is nearly 165-years-old.

Katra Neel located in Old Delhi is an important part of Indian history where the initial war of India's independence movement was fought against the British. Many people were martyred at the Katra Neel. At present, this place is known as the wholesale market of sarees and ladies suits.

According to the Katra Neel Resident Welfare Association, this upper part of the gateway collapsed on its own on Friday morning. However, no person was hurt in this accident. At present, the policemen who came here have put up barricades. Along with this, the concerned department has also been informed about the repair of this historical structure.

Local shopkeepers of Katra Neel said that all the shops in the area were closed at the time when the upper part of the gateway was damaged and no one was hurt as there was no movement of people at that time. Built in 1857, Katra Neel is an unprotected heritage.

Prasad Yadav, a businessman who runs a shop in Katra Neel, said that along with the police, the Delhi Fire Department has also been informed about the accident. At present, the police and fire department have put barricades on the entry from this gateway going towards Katra Neel.

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 09:47 IST

