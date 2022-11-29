Fire brought under control in Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace on day 6

A massive fire that broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk was brought under control on Tuesday even as the cooling process is underway for the sixth consecutive day, officials said.

The fire officials said that over 150 fire tenders have worked since its outbreak.

According to the officials, the fire has been brought under control but the cooling process is still underway to ensure that the fire is completely doused.

Presently, two fire tenders are at the spot which is dealing with the cooling process which is expected to continue today.

The traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested the Centre, government and insurance companies to help start rehabilitation work for the affected traders of Bhagirath Place market where more than 250 shops have been gutted due to the fire about five days back.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal and other trade leaders said that along with Electrical Traders Association (DETA), efforts will be made to speed up the processing of insurance claims of the affected traders.

"More than 250 shops have been affected and while five buildings have been completely or partially burnt, three have collapsed," a senior official said.

A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against unknown people, the official said.

The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.

He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others.

He has also sought a report within 30 days.

