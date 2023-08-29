CPIM known for murder, rape, violence, deception: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the CPIM is a party known for murder, rape, violence, deception and has spread hatred everywhere.

"There will be no benefit of supporting other political parties besides the BJP. We respect all religions. The CPIM has ruled the state for over 30 years and has spread hatred everywhere. CPIM is a party known for murder, rape, violence, and deception. And now they have teamed up with the Congress," the Chief Minister said while participating in a Padayatra.

As the bye-election is drawing nearer, the opposition political parties received a massive jolt as over 200 voters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha in the poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly constituency under Sepahijala district on Monday.

The political landscape in the poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly Constituency has undergone a change with the vigorous campaign of Chief Minister Saha. As a result, the BJP is receiving massive support from the people, and even opposition political parties have begun joining the BJP.

Manik Saha led a massive three-kilometre-long Padyatra in the 20-Boxanagar Assembly Constituency in favour of BJP candidate Tofajjal Hossian. Despite inclement weather conditions in the morning, the Padyatra witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from the local people.

Later, during a courtyard meeting at the residence of Sultan Miya, a resident of Booth No. 36 of Matinagar, 180 voters from 26 families joined the BJP. Additionally, in Booth No. 45, 46, and 47 of the 20 Boxanagar assembly constituencies, 36 voters from 10 families who had been politically deceived for a long time, left the Congress-CPIM party and joined the BJP.

"We thought one day Congress would defeat CPIM, but they failed because they sold themselves. Because of Congress, CPIM ruled the state for a long time. I have always appealed to people not to believe these dramatists, which people have also come to realize," Manik Saha said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the BJP always believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", while CPIM has consistently played politics of divide and rule.

"CPIM has consistently engaged in politics of divide and politics. We have always maintained strong bonds with the people and gained their support as well. The schemes announced by PM Modi are intended for the common people, ranging from Jana Arogya Yojana to Kishan Sanman Nidhi," he said.

Comparing his state government with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication, he said, "Just as PM Modi is working for every section of the people, our state government is also working along the same lines. Our priority is always the people."

In a scathing attack at the CPIM, Manik Saha said, "While there was a time of insurgency, now there is peace prevailing. Nobody wants disturbance, but in places where CPIM ruled, disturbance and hatred are prevalent. There is no peace in West Bengal, Kerala."

"They have never truly embraced democracy and have consistently suppressed the people. They treated people as a vote bank. They never prioritized development, but our government has always worked for the development of every section of the population," the Chief Minister added.