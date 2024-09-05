Ravindra Jadeja swings into politics; flaunts BJP membership card with wife

Adding a new dimension to his multifaceted talent, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has bowled a new career path by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement, revealed through social media by his wife and BJP MLA from Jamnagar, Rivaba Jadeja, came with a flourish of photos showcasing the couple brandishing their new BJP membership cards. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp All-rounder of the Indian cricket team, Ravindra Jadeja, has made a career move by officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His wife, Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jamnagar, confirmed the news on social media, posting photos of herself and her husband with their BJP membership cards.

This political shift comes in the wake of BJP President JP Nadda's announcement of a party-wide membership drive, which commenced with the renewal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s membership on September 2 in Delhi.

The BJP's membership drive, launched in preparation for several upcoming state elections, is aimed at expanding the party's base and strengthening its organisational structure. The party is enrolling new members and renewing memberships as per Article 9 of the BJP Constitution, which mandates renewal every six years.

PM Modi's push for BJP membership

Prime Minister Modi also renewed his primary membership and encouraged the public to join the party through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The BJP is a Karyakarta-centric party that works with the motto 'India First!'"

PM Modi also urged citizens to join the #BJPSadasyata2024 movement, offering simple methods to do so, including a missed call to 8800002024 or using the NaMo App.

"Together, let's build a Viksit Bharat," he added.

'BJP’s membership drive akin to a festival'

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak described the BJP’s membership drive as a festival, highlighting the party’s grand initiative to expand its reach and strengthen its organisational base nationwide.

“As of the evening of September 3, over 27,000 individuals had signed up for BJP membership online,” Pathak stated.

He added, “This reflects the strong public trust in the party, surpassing that of any other political organisation in India. The BJP aims to be a ubiquitous, all-encompassing, and inclusive organisation, working to connect with every individual through its membership campaign.”

Pathak further said that, under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP had become the world’s largest political party in terms of its workforce.