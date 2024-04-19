Business Standard
MS Dhoni to AB de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes in 20th over of IPL

With 65 sixes and counting in 313 balls, Dhoni tops the chart of most sixes hit in the 20th over of an IPL match. The veteran Indian batter is followed by Kieron Pollard (33 sixes)

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni holds the record of hitting most sixes in the 20th over of Indian Premier League (IPL) history. While he smashed three sixes in the match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, he managed one six in the next match against Lucknow Super Kings. 

With 65 sixes and counting in 313 balls, 42-year-old Dhoni tops the chart of most sixes hit in the 20th over of an IPL match. The veteran Indian batter is followed by Kieron Pollard (33 sixes), who represented Mumbai Indians in IPL. Pollard has retired from IPL and now currently coaching the MI team.
Pollard is followed by Dhoni's teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who has 29 sixes in his kitty in the 20th over.

Players with most sixes in 20th over
Player name Sixes hit Balls faced
MS Dhoni 65 s 313
Kieron Pollard 33 189
Ravindra Jadeja 29 171
Hardik Pandya 28 117
Rohit Sharma 23 88
AB de Villiers 19 88
Dinesh Karthik 18 130
David Miller 18 91
Andre Russell 18 83




Dhoni batting record in the 20th over in IPL history

  • Runs: 772
  • Balls: 313
  • SR: 246.64
  • 4s/6s: 53/65

Dhoni record in 20th over in IPL 2024: 57 off 16, four fours, six sixes (SR: 356.25)

MS Dhoni record in IPL history
Batting & Fielding Stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 257 92 5169 84* 39.46 3773 137 0 24 356 247 146 42

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

