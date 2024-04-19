MS Dhoni to AB de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes in 20th over of IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni holds the record of hitting most sixes in the 20th over of Indian Premier League (IPL) history. While he smashed three sixes in the match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, he managed one six in the next match against Lucknow Super Kings.

With 65 sixes and counting in 313 balls, 42-year-old Dhoni tops the chart of most sixes hit in the 20th over of an IPL match. The veteran Indian batter is followed by Kieron Pollard (33 sixes), who represented Mumbai Indians in IPL. Pollard has retired from IPL and now currently coaching the MI team.





Players with most sixes in 20th over Player name Sixes hit Balls faced MS Dhoni 65 s 313 Kieron Pollard 33 189 Ravindra Jadeja 29 171 Hardik Pandya 28 117 Rohit Sharma 23 88 AB de Villiers 19 88 Dinesh Karthik 18 130 David Miller 18 91 Andre Russell 18 83 Pollard is followed by Dhoni's teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who has 29 sixes in his kitty in the 20th over.





MS Dhoni smacks a metre SIX into the stands



Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish



MS Dhoni smacks a metre SIX into the stands

Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish

Dhoni batting record in the 20th over in IPL history

Runs: 772

Balls: 313

SR: 246.64

4s/6s: 53/65