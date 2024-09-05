Cybersecurity is more than protecting personal data: Isro chief Somnath

In this era, when infrastructure built over the years is vulnerable to cyber attacks, it is very important to build an ecosystem to develop cyber security tools and solutions, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath said on Thursday. He laid the foundation stone for 'Cyber Nalanda', a state-of-the-art cyber security research and development centre, the brainchild of SISA, a global forensics-driven cybersecurity solutions company, that is coming up in Bengaluru. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I was from a generation of engineers who started their career without knowing computers. The transitioning from that time to now has been tremendous," said Somanath.

According to him, at one point, security was nothing but anti-virus.

"But now, as applications are expanding, threats are also expanding. Cyber security threat is not limited to theft of personal data alone. It is now at a much greater scale -- it is also to do with the security of the nation itself," said Somanath.

He pointed out that the various successful missions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, were often commanded from across the globe, leaving them vulnerable for cyber attacks.

"So, it is imperative that we strengthen the research in this domain," added Somanath.

Cyber Nalanda aims to become a global hub for cybersecurity innovation, focusing on collaboration with academia, said Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO & founder of SISA.

"With the rapid advancement of technologies like AI, robotics, 6G and quantum computing, the risks we face are escalating. There is an urgent need for innovative approaches to address these emerging threats," he added.

He said, to this effect, SISA will be dedicating 10 per cent of its annual revenue to R&D.

"Cyber Nalanda will also offer ANAB Accredited certification programmes to equip the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, addressing the global shortage of 3.5 million unfilled jobs in the field," said Shanthamurthy.