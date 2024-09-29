Business Standard
Home / India News / CSIR-NIO's study on microplastics reveals extent of pollution on Goa coast

CSIR-NIO's study on microplastics reveals extent of pollution on Goa coast

He said plastic waste breaks down into microplastics, enters the water system, and subsequently into the food chain through fish and other marine life consumed by humans

The device was deployed at a location about six km off the coast of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, at a site with a depth of 20 metres

Saha said in Goa, where fish is consumed predominantly, the research team's task is to identify microplastics in seafood.

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography's study on microplastics over the last decade has been instrumental in uncovering the extent of pollution on Goa's coast.

The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Dona Paula began its research on microplastics in 2013-14 with the partial support of the state and Central governments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A team of researchers led by principal scientist Dr Mahua Saha has been collecting samples from beaches littered with plastic bottles and other waste to study the presence and impact of microplastics.

Talking to PTI, CSIR director Dr Sunil Kumar Singh said the problem is that microplastics in water (rivers and sea) have started making their way into food and entering human bodies.

 

He said plastic waste breaks down into microplastics, enters the water system, and subsequently into the food chain through fish and other marine life consumed by humans.

The NIO has established the country's first laboratory dedicated to microplastic research.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Listeners are real anchors of the programme: PM on 10 yrs of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Marriage, Muslim marriage

Govt's NRI cell got over 400 complaints of domestic violence, dowry in 2022

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railways plans to run 992 special trains, earmarks Rs 933 cr for infra

Pravati Parida

Odisha to distribute 'Subhadra' money to another 4 mn women on Oct 9: Dy CM

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

LIVE: PM inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation stone of various projs in Maharashtra

Principal scientist Dr Saha said from pieces of discarded plastic products, such as bottles and bags, to particles from paint coatings, microplastics are studied in depth to reveal their impact on the environment and human health.

"We have to identify every particle and its polymer. So, from the polymer, we find out the source of the microplastic. If the microplastic is polyethene, the particle might have come from packaging material," she said.

Saha said in Goa, where fish is consumed predominantly, the research team's task is to identify microplastics in seafood.

Director of Science and Technology Dr Ankit Yadav (IAS) said his department, through the Goa Waste Management department, has been working to reduce marine litter and to improve the system and the policies.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OceanGate, Titan

Titan submersible owner's top officials to testify before Coast Guard

Titan submersible, Titanic tour

Titan submersible's director says sub malfunctioned prior to Titanic dive

OceanGate, Titan

Employee who called Titan unsafe testifies firm only wanted to make money

Titanic

Coast Guard to hear from ex OceanGate employees about Titan implosion

Cochin Shipyard

GRSE to build ocean research vessel in collaboration with NCPOR

Topics : Ocean industrial air pollution environmentalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon