Business Standard
Home / India News / Railways plans to run 992 special trains, earmarks Rs 933 cr for infra

Railways plans to run 992 special trains, earmarks Rs 933 cr for infra

With 30 crore to 50 crore devotees expected to attend the event, the Railway Ministry has planned to run 992 special trains, besides the 6,580 regular trains from various cities to Prayagraj

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway ministerAlso doubling of railway tracks at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore in the Prayagraj Division and adjoining areas is being done at a fast pace for smooth movement of trains (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Railway Ministry has been working on making elaborate arrangements for the Kumbh Mela and has plans to run 992 special trains for the mega religious congregation to be held in Prayagraj in January, a senior railway official said.

According to officials, besides running special trains, the ministry has earmarked Rs 933 crore to create and upgrade various infrastructure and amenities for passengers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also doubling of railway tracks at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore in the Prayagraj Division and adjoining areas is being done at a fast pace for smooth movement of trains.

 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his two deputies Ravneet Singh Bittu and V Somanna held meetings on Saturday to review the arrangements for handling the huge rush of devotees during the event set to begin on January 12.

"They also hold regular video conferences with senior railway officials, including general managers, of the zones concerned such as the Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway to take stock of the preparatory activities," the officer said.

Divisional managers of the railway divisions concerned such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Lucknow also take part in these meetings to provide regular updates on various ongoing development works, according to the officer.

With 30 crore to 50 crore devotees expected to attend the event, the Railway Ministry has planned to run 992 special trains, besides the 6,580 regular trains from various cities to Prayagraj.

More From This Section

Pravati Parida

Odisha to distribute 'Subhadra' money to another 4 mn women on Oct 9: Dy CM

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

LIVE: PM inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation stone of various projs in Maharashtra

arrest

WB: 4 detained after junior docs protest at Sagore Dutta Medical College

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation for various projects

Modi, Narendra Modi

Listeners are real anchors of the programme: PM on 10 yrs of 'Mann Ki Baat'

"In 2019, over 24 crore people attended the event and we had run 694 special trains besides our 5,000 regular services. Based on that experience, we have decided to increase the number of special trains by 42 per cent and make it to 992," a senior railway official said.

"In case, there is a need to increase the numbers further, we are ready with a backup plan for that too," he added.

Another official said the work on various road overbridges is expected to cost around Rs 440 crore.

The remaining 495 crore is being spent on multiple activities such as repairing roads leading to the stations, installation of CCTV cameras in and around platforms, additional accommodation units for passengers besides station waiting rooms and adequate medical facilities, the officer said.

The official also said that the doubling of rail lines between Varanasi and Jhusi has been completed while the Prayagraj-Rambagh-Jhusi and the Janghai-Phaphamau line are expected to be ready much before the start of the Kumbh Mela.

"The Dedicated Freight Corridor is ready and operational. This will help us ease the freight operation load from Indian Railway lines to DFC, making passenger train services efficient. It will not only help enhance rail operations, but frequency of train services for devotees too," the officer said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Satish Kumar, Chairman, Railway Board

Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

PremiumSatish Kumar, Chairman, Railway Board

Accidents, safety issues: A balancing job ahead for Railway Board's chair

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

Northern Railways initiates process to relieve wrestlers Phogat, Punia

Railway, freight, cargo

Railways achieves 653 mn tonne freight loading by Aug: Railway Board

Of the total corruption complaints received by the Central Vigilance Commission last year, the highest number of plaints was against railway employees, followed by those in Delhi's local bodies and public sector banks, a report by the anti-graft watc

Max graft complaints in 2023 against rail, local bodies, banks: CVC report

Topics : Railway Board Kumbh Mela Trains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon