GRSE to build ocean research vessel in collaboration with NCPOR

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) signed a contract with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) for constructing an ocean research vessel, an official said on Wednesday.

The contract, worth approximately Rs 840 crore, was signed between GRSE and NCPOR officials for the construction of the vessel in 42 months, the shipyard informed the stock exchanges.

The Kolkata-headquartered warship builder said it has the necessary expertise in the field of survey vessels and has been building them for the Indian Navy for nearly four decades now.

The contract was signed by the officials of the shipyard and NCPOR in Goa on Tuesday, the GRSE official said in a statement.

In December 2023, GRSE delivered the INS Sandhayak, the largest survey vessel to be built in the country, to the Indian Navy. Three more vessels of this class are at various stages of completion at the shipyard, he said, adding that this experience will stand GRSE in good stead while designing and building the ocean research vessel for NCPOR.

The overall length of the vessel will be 89.50 metre and it will be 18.80 metre wide, the official said, adding that the ship will have a gross weight of 5,900 tonnes.