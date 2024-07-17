Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GRSE to build ocean research vessel in collaboration with NCPOR

The contract was signed by the officials of the shipyard and NCPOR in Goa on Tuesday, the GRSE official said in a statement

Cochin Shipyard

The overall length of the vessel will be 89.50 metre and it will be 18.80 metre wide

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) signed a contract with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) for constructing an ocean research vessel, an official said on Wednesday.
The contract, worth approximately Rs 840 crore, was signed between GRSE and NCPOR officials for the construction of the vessel in 42 months, the shipyard informed the stock exchanges.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Kolkata-headquartered warship builder said it has the necessary expertise in the field of survey vessels and has been building them for the Indian Navy for nearly four decades now.
The contract was signed by the officials of the shipyard and NCPOR in Goa on Tuesday, the GRSE official said in a statement.
In December 2023, GRSE delivered the INS Sandhayak, the largest survey vessel to be built in the country, to the Indian Navy. Three more vessels of this class are at various stages of completion at the shipyard, he said, adding that this experience will stand GRSE in good stead while designing and building the ocean research vessel for NCPOR.
The overall length of the vessel will be 89.50 metre and it will be 18.80 metre wide, the official said, adding that the ship will have a gross weight of 5,900 tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Offshore mineral sea ship ocean crude

ISA members negotiate deep sea mining code in Jamaica as opposition mounts

OceanGate

A year after Titan disaster, OceanGate co-founder plans ocean sinkhole trip

Titanic submersible, titan

A yr after Titan's dive, deep-sea explorers vow to pursue ocean's mysteries

Jitendra Singh

India to become sixth country to have deep sea mission, says Jitendra Singh

ranian Fishing Vessel 'Al-Kambar'. Image credit: SpokespersonNavy (X)

Indian Navy vs pirates: Op launched to rescue crew of Iranian FV Al-Kambar

Topics : Ocean Indian stock exchanges shipyards Antarctica space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon