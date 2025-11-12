Asian Paints Q2 profit jumps 43% on strong decorative, global sales

Asian Paints saw its net profit rise 43 per cent in the quarter ended September (Q2 FY26). The country’s largest paint maker reported a profit of Rs 993.6 crore, with its decorative paints (India) volumes up 10.9 per cent and revenue growing 6 per cent.
How did Asian Paints perform in Q2 FY26?
During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,531.3 crore, up 6.3 per cent. It attributed the improvement to double-digit volume growth in its domestic decorative business and higher value sales in September.
In its international business, sales increased 9.9 per cent to Rs 846 crore from Rs 769.5 crore a year earlier. In constant currency terms, international sales rose 10.6 per cent.
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 1,740.3 crore, up 20.5 per cent year-on-year.
What drove the company’s growth?
“This was a quarter of focused innovation, good execution and regionalisation of initiatives, resulting in a strong performance. We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9 per cent and a 6 per cent increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon,” said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints.
He added that demand was generated across both urban and rural markets through regional activations and strong brand-building measures. Growth was further supported by improved performance in automotive and industrial protective coatings, leading to an overall 6.7 per cent value growth in the domestic coatings business.
What’s next for Asian Paints?
“In the international business, we delivered double-digit revenue growth, led by key markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa,” Syngle said.
He added that while the home décor business continues to face headwinds, the company’s Beautiful Homes stores have shown promising progress.
“Our ongoing efforts to elevate cost efficiencies have delivered positive results, allowing us to increase our profit margins even as we enhanced brand and retail investments. The business landscape remains dynamic, but we are committed to strengthening brand saliency and driving innovation to sustain performance and create value for stakeholders,” Syngle said.