close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cybercrime big challenge, police working to counter it: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said in order to combat cybercrime, people should not only aware themselves about the menace but also inform others

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said in order to combat cybercrime, people should not only aware themselves about the menace but also inform others.

Terming cybercrime as a big challenge, he also said police are working to counter it using new technologies.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after releasing a book, 'Cyber Encounters', authored by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar and former DRDO scientist OP Manocha.

He said it is the responsibility of all to be aware about cybercrimes and also protect others by informing them about it.

Criminals are using new techniques every day and the police are working to counter them using new technologies, the chief minister said.

This book is based on true incidents and it will not only aware readers but also help them protect themselves against cybercrimes, he said.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on April 3 in Delhi

Manipur violence: SC to hear pleas on Monday over ST status to Meitei

Rajnath approves posting of women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

'The Kerala Story' is not just a film, it exposes faces: Anurag Thakur

Andhra govt steps up efforts to bring back stranded students from Manipur

With nice people, you are nice, with difficult people, you push back: EAM

The book's foreword has been written by eminent actor Amitabh Bachchan and this shows its importance, he said

Citing examples of different types of cybercrimes, DGP Kumar said cybercrime has thrown up many new challenges before the police, including a large number of cases and tracking and tracing of criminals through digital footprint.

He said last year, 14,399 complaints of cybercrime were received by the state police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand cybercrimes

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'No good option' except lifting debt limit: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Janet Yellen
4 min read
Premium

A new fear of AI dawning?

AI
5 min read

Rajnath approves posting of women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

Rajnath Singh
1 min read

In 6 years, BJP govt has crippled mafia in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph
3 min read

Form govt with such majority that BJP cannot think of stealing MLAs: Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Golden Temple
1 min read

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
3 min read

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

PM Modi congratulates King Charles III, Queen Camilla on their coronation

King Charles III coronation
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon