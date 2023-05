Andhra govt steps up efforts to bring back stranded students from Manipur

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday stepped up its efforts to bring the Telugu students stranded due to the riots in Manipur to their native places safely.

According to the government, officials concerned are coordinating with the Central Government to carry out the rescue program.

The state government said that 100 students from Andhra Pradesh have been identified as studying in Manipur. Steps are being taken by the government to bring them back on a special flight.

In this regard, the Civil Aviation Department officials said that they will inform the Andhra Pradesh Government about the timings of special flights to be operated for shifting the students.

The government of different states have taken immediate steps to bring back their students to their native places.

Earlier, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

As per the statement, no major incidents of violence have been reported since the rescue operation began resulting in the relaxation in the curfew hours which are now from 7 am to 10 am today in Churachandpur.

Violence had erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of Manipur amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.