Cyclone Fengal: EMU trains in Chennai suburban to run less frequently

IndiGo issued a travel advisory and said that their flights in multiple cities, including Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Tuticorin, Madurai, and others were impacted

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is expected at one or two places over Chennai. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

With the cyclone Fengal expected to make a landfall today evening in Tamil Nadu, EMU train services in the Suburban sections of the Chennai division would be operated at reduced frequency intervals, said a press release by the Southern Railway Chennai Division PRO.

Further the press release mentioned that all precautionary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of the passengers during the cyclone.

Earlier today, multiple flights to and from Chennai were affected due to the inclement weather in the region.

Multiple airlines issued travel advisories and updates on their flight plans due to the continuing heavy rains in Chennai.

 

"Flights to and from Chennai are getting affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains," read an X post by Air India.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory and said that their flights in multiple cities, including Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Tuticorin, Madurai, and others were impacted.

"The current weather conditions continue to impact flights to/from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, with Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam now also affected," read the X post by IndiGo Airlines.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, intense rain spells are expected to continue in the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday due to the cyclone's impact.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is expected at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry today.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai and Karur districts," Tamil Nadu IMD said in a release.

Fengal is being continuously monitored by the IMD from Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S Band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band) in addition to the satellite observations.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

